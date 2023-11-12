Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 196.00%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.