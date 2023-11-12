Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 144.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

