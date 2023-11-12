Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $88,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.