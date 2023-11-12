Rhumbline Advisers Has $67.25 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $67,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $135.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.31.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

