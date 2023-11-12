Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.13 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $77,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $336.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.07 and a 200-day moving average of $326.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

