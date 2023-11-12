Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.74 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $77,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,447.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,044.11 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,075.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,229.45.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 3,034.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.