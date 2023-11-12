Rhumbline Advisers Has $84.86 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $84,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $169.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

