Rhumbline Advisers Has $89.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Exelon worth $89,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 56.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.