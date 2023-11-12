Rhumbline Advisers Has $90.64 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $90,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

