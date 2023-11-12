Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $78,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

