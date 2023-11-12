Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 275 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $74,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $514.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.44. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

