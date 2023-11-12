Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,670 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $79,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

ROK stock opened at $258.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

