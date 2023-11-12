Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $80,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

