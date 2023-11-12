Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,627 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $69,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 207.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,457 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 171,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 289,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,148 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

