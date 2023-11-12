Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of ResMed worth $75,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $143.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.19. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.