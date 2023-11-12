Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Corteva worth $80,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

