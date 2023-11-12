Rhumbline Advisers Sells 428 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $92,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $992.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $598.00 and a 1-year high of $996.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $859.85 and its 200 day moving average is $849.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

