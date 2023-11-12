River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $665.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.69. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

