River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.