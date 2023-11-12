River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 83,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

