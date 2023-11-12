Rock Creek Group LP Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $577.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.