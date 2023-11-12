Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.17 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.10 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.