Rock Creek Group LP Has $281,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 125.8% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,227,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

