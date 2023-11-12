Rock Creek Group LP Has $481,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,893,000 after buying an additional 176,845 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 723,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,635,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.88 and its 200-day moving average is $390.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

