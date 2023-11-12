Rock Creek Group LP Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 560.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 0.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 231,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.