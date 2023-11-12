Rock Creek Group LP Invests $178,000 in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

UAE opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

