Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.