Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Creative Planning grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

