Rock Creek Group LP Sells 373 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $957.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $502.00 and a one year high of $958.95. The company has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

