Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
