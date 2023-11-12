Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.59% of Roper Technologies worth $305,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $517.15 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $518.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

