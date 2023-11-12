Royal Bank of Canada Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$33.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Desjardins raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.55. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

