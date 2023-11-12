Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

