Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

