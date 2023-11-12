Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

