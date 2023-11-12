Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

