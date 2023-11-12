Scotiabank Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$142.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

TSE CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

