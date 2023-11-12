Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$232.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$227.00 to C$232.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

IFC stock opened at C$206.37 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$208.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$197.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.62%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.