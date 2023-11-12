Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $833,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,132,622.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Price Performance
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagen
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
