Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $833,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,132,622.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.