Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

DFEV opened at $23.42 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $405.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

