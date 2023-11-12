Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,841,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 362.2% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 362,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

