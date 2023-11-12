Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
