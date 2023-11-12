Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 515.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCMB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.