Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $928.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $989.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

