Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

