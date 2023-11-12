Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.41 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

