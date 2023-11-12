Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

