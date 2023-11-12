Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

