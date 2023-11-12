Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 27 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AZO stock opened at $2,702.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,547.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,522.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

