Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

